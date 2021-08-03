IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.570-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.360 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.71.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $225.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

