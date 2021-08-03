IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.260-$6.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.570-$1.610 EPS.

IDEX stock opened at $225.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.07. IDEX has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.71.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

