IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $787.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report $787.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $791.00 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $721.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.25.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $678.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $624.27. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

