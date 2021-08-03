Idle Price Hits $4.57 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Idle has a total market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $199,191.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00011927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00100802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00142262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,209.20 or 0.99741702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.36 or 0.00844109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,422,570 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

