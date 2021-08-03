IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $36,011.90 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $36,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IESC traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,204. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $56.24.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
