IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $36,011.90 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $36,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IESC traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,204. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IES by 7,660.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in IES by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IES by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IES by 52.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.