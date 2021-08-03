iExec RLC Trading Up 25% This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00008546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $263.24 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00062618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.60 or 0.00807399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00094247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042298 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

