IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 12,486 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $597,561,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $230,334,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.29.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

