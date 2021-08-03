IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 17,671 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $390,542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

NYSE NEM opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

