IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 22,032 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Snap by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,294,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,907,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Snap by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $25,000,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,844,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,351,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,308,695 shares of company stock valued at $363,044,965 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.16. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

