IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,303 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.46.

ROP stock opened at $488.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

