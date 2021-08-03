IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 9,512 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $149.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,524,306 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

