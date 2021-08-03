IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE:TFC opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.