IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,578.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,484.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5,092.26 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,870.26.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

