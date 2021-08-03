IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,108 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,955,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $291.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $213.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.92.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,013 shares of company stock worth $51,933,494 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

