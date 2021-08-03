IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 10,387 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $160.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

