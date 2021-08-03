IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 23,127 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Southern by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,567,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $778,720 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

