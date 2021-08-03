IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 8,242 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $172.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.