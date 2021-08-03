IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $331.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

