IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,302 shares of company stock worth $2,432,497. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock opened at $379.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $384.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

