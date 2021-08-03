IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.93 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $295.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.53. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $310.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.24, a P/E/G ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

