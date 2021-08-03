IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 32,836 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 97,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.8% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,175 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,668 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Shares of FCX opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

