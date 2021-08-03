IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.45 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in The Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 8.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 660,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,152,000 after purchasing an additional 53,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. dropped their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

PGR stock opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.