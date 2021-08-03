IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,465.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 196,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 189,080 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

