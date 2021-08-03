IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

