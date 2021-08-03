IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.51.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $147.99 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

