IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.67 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,321,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 74.2% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 134.3% in the second quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Moderna by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $975,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,323,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,039,294.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,716 shares of company stock valued at $74,619,136. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA opened at $346.61 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.60. The company has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

