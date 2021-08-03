IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,796,000 after acquiring an additional 140,241 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 57,942.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,324,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,702,000 after buying an additional 115,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.