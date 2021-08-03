IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,240,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,092 shares of company stock worth $9,520,528. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

