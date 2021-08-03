IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 720,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,390,000 after acquiring an additional 708,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,657,868 shares of company stock worth $231,700,372. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

BX stock opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $117.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.