IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,042 shares of company stock worth $18,092,013. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.81.

CI stock opened at $229.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.39. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

