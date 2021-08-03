IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 94,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 633.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 287,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 248,163 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

BSX stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 139.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

