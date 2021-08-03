IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,504 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $251.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.19. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

