IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,001 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 86.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,194,000 after purchasing an additional 184,523 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $874.16.

EQIX stock opened at $818.99 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $804.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

