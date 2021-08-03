IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.97

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.97 and last traded at C$44.85, with a volume of 253556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGM. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.75.
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.
In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.
About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
