IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.97

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.97 and last traded at C$44.85, with a volume of 253556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGM. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0599998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

