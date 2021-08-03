iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 589.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of iHeartMedia worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $10,512,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 121,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. Analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

