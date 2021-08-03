iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $215.75. iliad shares last traded at $215.50, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILIAF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, began coverage on shares of iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. iliad presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.81.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

