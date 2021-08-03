iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Downgraded by Citigroup

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC cut iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ILIAY stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05. iliad has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

