Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $225.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.