Illuvium Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.74 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $154.92 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $244.04 or 0.00634768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00101659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00143824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,294.54 or 0.99609122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.21 or 0.00843303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,824 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

