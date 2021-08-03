Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.34

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.52 ($0.03). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.52 ($0.03), with a volume of 131,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of £3.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.34.

Image Scan Company Profile (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

