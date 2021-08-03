ImageCash (IMGC) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $18,294.27 and $13.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00100502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00141534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,089.35 or 0.99871410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.04 or 0.00847023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.