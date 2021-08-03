ImageCoin (IMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $127,526.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $295,801.04 and $127,526.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,368,521 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

