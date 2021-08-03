Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Up to $21.26

Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $23.31. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 1,256 shares trading hands.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.