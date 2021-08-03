IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report $60.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the lowest is $54.21 million. IMAX posted sales of $37.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $234.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.45 million to $253.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $351.36 million, with estimates ranging from $327.60 million to $389.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. IMAX has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

