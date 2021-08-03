Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 million-$11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Immersion stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 5,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,787. Immersion has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

