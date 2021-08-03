Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

IMUX has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,908. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

