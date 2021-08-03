Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 59,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 603,054 shares.The stock last traded at $7.10 and had previously closed at $7.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $674.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

