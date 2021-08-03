Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,253.74

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,253.74 ($16.38) and last traded at GBX 1,242 ($16.23), with a volume of 10105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,226 ($16.02).

IPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,139.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

About Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

