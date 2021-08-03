Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.75

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.63, with a volume of 16886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$650.40 million and a P/E ratio of -473.00.
Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Imperial Metals Company Profile (TSE:III)
Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.
Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.