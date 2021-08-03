Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.75

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.63, with a volume of 16886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$650.40 million and a P/E ratio of -473.00.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$37,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,311,381 shares in the company, valued at C$73,401,214.50.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

