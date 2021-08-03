Impleum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Impleum has a market capitalization of $73,899.30 and $16.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Impleum has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,263,791 coins and its circulating supply is 10,156,845 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.